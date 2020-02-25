The Iowa Attorney General's Office has requested another Quad Cities telemarketing firm be shut down for allegedly scamming more than a dozen small businesses around the country.

The petition for temporary and permanent injunctions accuse Scott County residents Misty and Paul Barnes, through two companies, of using lies and deception to make unauthorized charges to consumers' credit cards or bank accounts and to force consumers to pay for goods and services they would never receive, among other violations of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

Aside from ensuring that neither person owns or operates a business related to advertising, promotions, telemarketing, consulting or web-traffic improvement, the lawsuit also seeks civil penalties, restitution and disgorgement.

Misty Barnes, 40, and Paul Barnes, 42, say their company is not a telemarketing firm and has not defrauded anyone. They say they operate a consulting firm for artist and business management.

The AG's office said in a news release that the couple, which recently resided in Bettendorf and Davenport, used sham telemarketing firms to target consumers in Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The Barneses told the Register they are hiring a lawyer and gathering customer testimonies to show they are a legitimate and honest business.

It is the second lawsuit the attorney general's office has filed in recent months against an eastern Iowa firm for using deceptive advertising and unlawful practices. A judge this month ordered a group led by Alphonso "Al" Barnum to shut down and pay nearly $2.6 million in reimbursement and penalties over allegations outlined by the AG.

The Barneses previously worked with Barnum and were named in the judge's Feb. 11 ruling, but they were not listed as defendants, according to court records. Misty Barnes said she hasn't worked with Barnum since 2010.

An Ohio woman told the AG's office that she lost more than $23,000 to two Barnes companies, PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting.

While working for Universal AdCom, an oft-criticized telemarketing company with an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, and Barnum, the Barneses created PM Specialities in 2018, the lawsuit says. Using customer lists from AdCom, the couple began contacting small businesses.

Misty Barnes denied that they worked for either company in 2018. She said she quit AdCom in 2017 because she felt they were taking advantage of consumers.

"I did work three days in March of 2019, and when I saw how they were ripping people off, I screamed and yelled at the owner saying this was not right," Barnes said. "And I quit."

According to the lawsuit, the Barneses lied to consumers about having advertising space in community or county publications in that person's area. They would also claim to be connected to local associations, such as area chambers of commerce.

According to the attorney general's office in its lawsuit, PM Specialties would never produce the ad, and when some complained, they were falsely told a refund check was in the mail. The website for the company was full of lies and stolen material, the AG contends.

The firm also claimed it could improve customer website traffic, though it changed nothing. According to the lawsuit, the defendants then lied to victims about the results by producing phony data to show alleged growth. In one case, according to the AG's office, an elderly woman bought search engine optimization services even though her business did not have a website.

Barnes said she believes she knows the woman referenced in this case and said their interactions are misrepresented and that the customer never complained.

Another common tactic was to make up an invoice for alleged agreed-to purchases that were never made, the lawsuit states. When a consumer — sometimes under threats of financial penalties — would make a payment, the Barneses allegedly said the purchase was unsuccessful and that they needed a separate credit card payment or check, effectively making the victim pay twice for a service they'd never received.

The defendants would sometimes claim that their company was connected to AdCom, a Texas firm that has a Davenport call center. When AdCom consumers would complain that a different company charged their card, the Barneses would falsely claim that PM Specialities was just another name for AdCom.

Misty Barnes said some of these tactics were used by AdCom, but never by her company. She said she tried to protect clients from AdCom's aggressive tactics and said that is the company that should be sanctioned.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office began its investigation in 2019. Soon after, the Barneses adopted and began using the business name Milestone Consulting "to avoid detection" by investigators and continue the schemes, the lawsuit states.

The Barneses told consumers that any calls from the AG's office were related to an investigation of AdCom and that their companies were suing AdCom for scamming people, according to the lawsuit.

Misty Barnes said there was no attempt to be deceptive; the new name was added to better reflect their services.

Fifteen people provided affidavits in support of the AG's allegations, the lawsuit states.

Misty Barnes’ criminal history includes convictions or guilty pleas for theft and passing bad checks, among others. Paul Barnes' criminal record includes convictions or guilty pleas on theft charges.

