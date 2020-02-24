MONTROSE —A person was found dead at the scene of a fiery accident Sunday in Montrose.

The Lee County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a possible brush fire at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the 2400 block of Peach Orchard Road in Montrose.

According to Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber, deputies arrived on the scene and found a vehicle involved in a crash in a nearby wooded area adjacent to the roadway. Weber said a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Weber said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lee County deputies were assisted at the scene by Montrose Fire and Rescue, Lee County EMS and LeeComm Dispatchers.