Story County Supervisor Lauris Olson will not seek re-election this November, citing health concerns in a YouTube video she uploaded on Monday.

“I’ve had to re-examine my ability to field an aggressive re-election campaign and serve another full four-year term while keeping my stress levels low,” she said in the video announcement. “That is not who I am. I investigate thoroughly. I speak up willingly, I advocate passionately. I demand transparency and accountability fiercely. It is with great sadness and frustration that I will not seek re-election.”

Olson plans to complete the remainder of her term.

A Democrat, Olson was elected in November 2016 after defeating Republican Scott Schaben and long-time Democratic Supervisor Wayne Clinton, who had retired but later entered the race as a no-party candidate.

Olson served as board chair entering 2019 before stepping down in April, also citing health-related concerns.

According to Olson, a “serious complication” has permanently damaged her left eye, and the stress of a re-election campaign could create similar issues in her right eye.

“My medical providers have been pleased with the progress I’ve made this past year in stabilizing the diabetes, blood pressure, and kidney problems from the past,” Olson said. “However, other recent health changes have interfered several weeks ago. I suffered a serious complication that permanently affected the vision in my left eye.”

In her video, Olson said she had intended to seek a second term, citing her continuity on the board and leadership ability.

“I still believe that I continue to believe that my background and knowledge provides that valuable continuity and leadership that makes me uniquely qualified for a second term,” said Olson, the longest serving member of the board.

Olson’s seat is set for re-election this year, alongside Lisa Heddens, who was appointed to the unexpired term of now-Iowa State University Research Park President Rick Sanders.

Latifah Faisal, a longtime Story County employee, announced a bid for the seat held by Olson in December.

The Tribune reached Olson for comment on Monday, but she didn’t elaborate beyond what was said in the video.