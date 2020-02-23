Only eight people can claim they accomplished Cole Nelson's season goal.

Coming into his junior year in a new weight class as a 113-pounder, the Perry standout said he had a goal to place at the state tournament. He did just that Saturday as he donned a sixth-place medal following a successful three day stretch at the Wells Fargo Arena.

This was the second straight year Nelson wrestled under the spotlight of the state's brightest stage. Last year in the 106 pound bracket, his journey ended on less glamorous terms after leaving without standing on the podium. Thanks to winning his opening round and twice redeeming a quarterfinals loss in the consolation bracket, Nelson was guaranteed some hardware to cross the bar he set for himself.

Following his moment on the awards stage, he said that success came from a mindset he developed over the course of the season.

"This year really I focused on not so much on winning the match but doing the little things right," Nelson told the Perry Chief. "I knew little things right. It all adds up and eventually that wins you matches that you need to win. That's what it takes."

But after falling in his two rounds Saturday to climb the leaderboard even more, Nelson said he still has more room to grow.

"Overall performance this year is better than last year but I think I still have room for improvement but overall I think I did a pretty good job this year, I got to where I need to place," Nelson said.

He added that matchups like his bout with fifth-place Jonathan Burnette of Spirit Lake Park will help reach that peak. Burnette won twice against Nelson in the quarterfinals and the fifth-place round, leaving Nelson with a learning moment to stay more aggressive against one of the state's premier talents. With a 3-2 loss in that second match, Nelson isn't far behind that same level.

He proved this year time and again he can hang with the top of the class. Earlier in the season, Nelson took down the fourth-place finisher Rylie Anderson in the conference championship, putting him in plenty of good company this season as further evidenced by his top-10 ranking throughout the season. He also finished with a win over eighth-place Joe Hovick of Roland Story.

After also falling in his first match Saturday by pinfall, Nelson left his junior season with an overall campaign of 38-9 highlighted by a conference title, four first-place invitationals, and a slot on the state podium.