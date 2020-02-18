Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from your area include:

—Casaundra Allen, Human Services, Boone

—Patricia Ames, Emergency Medical Technician, Boone

—Micki Anderson, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Aaron Bailey, Tool & Die, Boone

—Kylie Behm, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Mikaela Broich, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Stephen Brooks, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Christina Bryant, Health Information Technology, Boone

—Jennifer Bullock, Paralegal, Boone

—Bradley Carlson, Photography, Boone

—John Coleman, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Julie Halbur, Accounting & Bookkeeping, Boone

—Michael Hartford, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Jaiden Huseman, Pre-Nursing, Boone

—Amber Kinyon, Human Services, Boone

—Gabrielle Long, Pre-Nursing, Boone

—Sarah Mays, Liberal Arts, Boone

—NiCole McClain, Pre-Nursing, Boone

—Emily Moe, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Kaelyn Murphy, Human Services, Boone

—Rhonda Nichols, Accounting Specialist, Boone

—Kathleen Parker, Pre-Nursing, Boone

—Paige Peitzman, Interior Design Consultant, Boone

—Emily Schieltz, Long-Term Care Administration, Boone

—Lindsy Zimmerman, Pre-Nursing, Boone