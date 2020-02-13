The students topics were: Mental health, solar power and sex education.

DES MOINES — Sen. Rich Taylor has learned over the years to filter out much of the loud chit chat that fills the Senate Chambers, but on Wednesday, he heard a voice he just couldn't shake.

It was one of paranoia and suspicion.

"Why are they talking to you? You don't know them. They're out to get you," the voice whispered.

"In Senate Chambers, there are loud conversations going on all around me all the time, and pretty soon you learn to tune a lot of that out," the Mount Pleasant Democrat said. "Now the little girl who was in my ear here, I couldn't tune her out."

That girl was Alyssa Dameron, a Burlington High School junior who traveled to Des Moines with 26 other students from 13 other area high schools participating in Southeastern Community College's MPower U Leadership program for Southeast Iowa Days, during which the student delegate lobbied local legislators for action on mental health, solar energy and sex ed.

The whispering, done through a rolled up piece of paper, was an exercise to demonstrate what people with auditory hallucinations experience.

"Imagine being in elementary school trying to learn a lesson and hearing things and looking around and seeing no one is talking to you," said Hunter Miller of West Burlington High School. "Imagine how hard it would be to focus."

Taylor, Rep. Dennis Cohoon, D-Burlington, and Rep. Jeff Kurtz, D-Keokuk, as well as a room full of delegates from the southeast Iowa region, were presented with mental health statistics demonstrating just how pressing of an issue it has become.

"One in six children aged 2 to 8 years have had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder in 2019," Dameron said. "This statistic does not account for the children that go undiagnosed year after year because of lack of education and resources."

Johnson pointed to a 2020 study by the Iowa Department of Education that found one in five students in Iowa are affected by mental health issues during adolescence.

Furthermore, Dameron stated, the Iowa Department of Corrections estimated about 33 percent of individuals incarcerated in Iowa have a serious mental illness, and another 24 percent have some other chronic mental health diagnosis.

"Many of these illnesses start at a young age, so it's likely that if these people had the resources to recognize their illness at a young age, many of these individuals wouldn't have ended up engaging in criminal activity, which means crime rates and jail populations would decrease," Dameron said.

The students acknowledged the $2.1 million in funding recently allocated to children's mental health, as well as a bill (Senate File 2113) passed in 2018 requiring teachers be trained in suicide prevention and postvention, but ...

"Suicide is not the only problem," Johnson said. "It's just one among many disasters that results in mental illness."

Alexandra Gerling was among the MPower U students who lobbied legislators for mandatory suicide prevention training prior to that legislation being passed. She was back at the capitol building Wednesday as a legislative ambassador with the University of Northern Iowa. She plans to be a full-time lobbyist for mental health after graduating.

"It fascinates me how little people are educated (about mental health)," she said. "It's improved, but I don't think it will ever be enough."

MPower U students this time around argued for mandatory training in Mental Health First Aid for all teachers and high school sophomores in the state of Iowa, school-based therapists at every school, mandatory mental health screenings much like hearing and vision screenings, and the use of Telehealth for follow up referrals.

"In the past there has been trouble finding the resources to follow up with students and give them the proper referrals that they need. Previously, there has been no resources for students other than a counselor," Miller said. "Telehealth has changed this. Telehealth offers an online connection to resources for people who normally would not have access to a facility or professional therapist. Having this technology gives students the option to speak to a mental health professional online at a low cost."

Once the students had completed their presentation, Taylor asked them if they knew how much funding was allotted to public schools to implement the suicide prevention training. They did not.

"Not a dollar," Taylor said. "That's something that you guys can work on with us in the Legislature is if we're going to force your schools to do something, that takes something away from your education if we don't fund it."

Johnson said they did not have a specific plan for how it would be funded, but she pointed to the Galesburg, Illinois, School District, which uses Title I funding and a voter-approved property tax to fund the Mental Health First Aid training at its schools, as well as to provide school-based therapists.

Hope Haven Director Bob Bartles expressed his own frustration with mental health funding, or the lack thereof, and encouraged the students to continue advocating for mental health funding whilst meeting with legislators during a reception to follow that evening.

"Last year, the Legislature cast a law requiring regional boards for counties to come together to fund mental health services for kids. That's a wonderful thing. The infrastructure's been put in place, but there is no funding," Bartles said. "The legislators decide amongst all the various ways to spend money, whether you're going to get it or not, whether mental health gets it or not, and they listen to you. You have powerful voices."

Finding the Middle Ground: Sexual Education in Public Schools

Another group MPower U students, each wearing a blue ribbon to represent teen pregnancy awareness, lobbied for a detailed set if standards to be covered in sexual education, that all students take a well-defined sexual education unit and that health professionals be involved in the delivery of that unit, and that health class be a required credit to graduate, with sexual education being a unit.

Shelby Ryan of West Burlington High School argued that opting out of sex ed should not be an option.

"We can all agree that students are responsible for educating students, and we can also agree that sex is going to be a natural thing that is going to one day occur in those kids' lives if it hasn't already," Ryan said. "Opting kids out of sexual education is opting them out of getting the experience to learn, understand and use factual information in a mix that will take place in their futures. Students cannot opt out of math, reading, or science, although we really want to, so why can they opt out of sexual education?"

In preparing for the presentation, Ryan contacted education board for the state of New Jersey, which has the fifth lowest teen pregnancy rate in the U.S. and a well enforced sex ed curriculum. She learned that even if students in New Jersey do opt out of the school-offered sex ed unit, they still must complete alternative instruction based on state standards.

Future Energy - Solar Energy

Another group of about a dozen students, each sporting a pair of sunglasses on their shirts, lobbied for legislators to make solar energy more accessible for individuals.

"We think most of you don't have solar energy because it costs so much," said Ethan Deacon of Fort Madison High School, arguing for an increase in tax credits.

Deacon explained the average cost to set up solar panels is between $14,000 and $19,000. The federal tax credit for solar energy is 30 percent, while the state tax credit is 50 percent of the federal tax credit.

"So if my parents wanted solar power, let's say they spent $19,000 and they got 15 percent back, they'd get $2,850 back," Deacon said. "They'd still have to pay $16,150."

That is no small sum, especially when considering the average annual household income for Iowa residents is $58,570.

Avery Maeder of Winfield-Mount Union requested an increase in the incentives budget for solar installation, as well as for those incentives to extend to non-profits including schools, churches and hospitals.

"We know that there is $5 million allotted to solar energy incentives," Maeder said. "Those incentives get spent really quickly by for-profit businesses and industries."

Maeder pointed to Great River Health System, which is in the process of installing a 30-acre solar field at its West Burlington location, an investment that will allow the hospital to save an estimated $433,000 a year in utility costs.

"Because Great River Health System is a non-profit organization, they are not eligible for any tax incentives," Maeder said. "By putting non-profit organizations in the incentives fund, Iowa will become a greener state."

Boone Messer of Keokuk High School spoke of the benefits of adding incentives for installation of batteries, which can cost between $5,000 and $8,000 by themselves, when installing solar panels.

Batteries, Messer pointed out, release fewer emissions than do generators. It also is cheaper for homes when they don't have to use power from the grid.

"Not a lot of people have them when they have their solar panels installed," Messer said. "Additional incentives would make that more common."