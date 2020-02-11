The superintendent of the United Community School District was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested for drunken driving.

According to school board minutes, the United school board voted unanimously on Jan. 14 to place John Chalstrom on leave. According to school board minutes, he was arrested in Woodbury County on Dec. 20, 2019.

Chalstrom pleaded not guilty to the charge on Jan. 22, online court records show.

When reached for comment on Chalstrom’s status, United school board President Brenda Stanley declined comment, but said Pam Dodge, the superintendent in Ogden would be acting as a shared superintendent with United.

In board minutes, Stanley was recorded as saying that placing Chalstrom on leave was necessary to give the board, “adequate time to consider these charges and any consequences that may result.”

Chalstrom was named superintendent during the summer of 2018 for the small district between Boone and Ames that serves children in pre-K through sixth grade.

Before joining United, Chalstrom was the chief financial officer for the Sioux City school district. He also has served superintendent in Cherokee from 2005 to 2015, and before that served as principal at Muscatine and Clear Lake high schools.

According to online court records, the operating while intoxicated charge is a second offense, but it wasn’t immediately clear when or where a prior charge was filed.