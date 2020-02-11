In the future, Burlington will be a hotspot for cruises, but the city is working on the paperwork.

Cruise lines were part of the Burlington City Council discussion during the work session Monday at city hall in Burlington.

Burlington already hosts a steamboat from The American Queen several times during the summer and fall cruising season. However, in the coming years another large docking company, Viking Cruise lines, also will have passengers docking in Burlington.

"Starting this summer, American Queen will be sending two of their vessels down and might be docking on the same day," said Chelsea Lerud, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Viking Cruise lines will have priority booking over the America Queen, meaning they will be able to choose their booking dates for docking. American Queen offered to pay $1 per passenger to allow for priority boarding over one of the two docks.

According to Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor, Viking Cruise lines requested an additional docking sight near the Port of Burlington. Viking has offered $50,000 toward constructing the new dock.

The new dock would utilize an opening in the flood wall. MacGregor said he does not know how much this would cost. However, MacGregor said a docking grant could be used to construct the new dock.

The new agreement still must be looked over by city staff and if the language does not work, the agreements may have to be reworked.

City budget

Burlington residents will see an average increase of 1.85% in their city taxes.

A state law that took effect last year requires the city to publish not only the total askings for tax dollars, but also the percent change from the previous year.

"The levies we are required to show are not our whole levy, this shows $12 (per $1000 assessed property value) but it's $16," said Stephanie Stuecker, director of administrative services.

The tax levy will not be increased from last year, however the increased cost will come from increased askings. The city had a 1.85% increase in valuation, leading to an additional 1.85% in tax revenue.

This does not mean that every resident will see a 1.85% increase in their city taxes. Taxes will increase or decrease in accordance with valuation changes.

The extra 1.85% will go to pay for union-negotiated as well as required increases in police pensions.

The official budget for the city will not be passed until the end of March. This hearing sets the maximum levy amounts the city will be allowed to charge. It is still possible for the city to decrease the budget and tax askings.