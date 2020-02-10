CLIVE — Of the many titles Tom Vilsack has had in his life, including mayor, state senator, Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, he now has another he admits he never expected: big Powerball winner.

Vilsack claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Vilsack won his prize in the Powerball drawing on Jan. 22, when the game’s jackpot had grown to an estimated $347 million. But he said he didn’t check his ticket for several days.

“I forgot about the ticket,” he said. “Then I woke up 10 days later on a Saturday morning and I said, ‘Oh, geez, I wonder how I did?’”

So he retrieved his ticket from his briefcase and checked his numbers on the Iowa Lottery’s website. He said he was excited to see that he matched the Powerball on one of his easy-pick plays. But he quickly realized he’d matched even more numbers — he ultimately was just one number away from winning that night’s jackpot, matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

“And I said, ‘My gosh, I got every number but one!’” he said. “So then it was, ‘Well, geez, when you get every number but one, surely they’ve got to give you like $10 or something.’”

Vilsack double-checked the details on the lottery’s website and saw that he’d won a lot more than $10. He said that when he bought his ticket, the store clerk had asked him if he wanted to add the Power Play option to his ticket for an extra $1 per play, so he decided that he would.

That option multiplies most prizes in the game by the Power Play number selected in the drawing. The Power Play number was three the night that Vilsack won his prize.

After realizing he’d won, he said he shared the news with his wife, Christie, who didn’t believe him.

“I said, ‘Geez, honey, actually I won $150,000,’” Vilsack recalled. “She said, ‘No you didn’t!’ I said, ‘No, look at this.’ And I gave her the ticket. She looked at the numbers and she said, ‘Go next door to Jess (the couple’s eldest son) and have him read the numbers and make sure you’re looking at this right.’ I said, ‘I put it in the system here! It’s telling me I won $150,000!’”

Vilsack has specific plans for his winnings.

“The church is going to get a little bit of it, St. Boniface, I’m going to send that check out today,” he said. “And the kids are going to get a little bit because you always try to help your kids out. And then the rest is going to go to my banker. And he’s going to be very pleased to get it. Because we still have an outstanding mortgage from many years ago and this will help pay it down to the point where retirement can be a little bit more comfortable than it might have otherwise been.”

As he claimed his prize, Vilsack also took a moment to reflect on the lottery and why he plays.

“I know that this lottery is really important to the state and it’s certainly important to the state budget,” he said. “It’s something that I certainly understand from my experience as a state senator and as a governor and I think it’s great. And as you say, you don’t win if you don’t play.

Vilsack bought his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1005 E. Hickman Road in Waukee.