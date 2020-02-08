Law enforcement is everywhere.

Whether it’s in a small village or a large metropolitan area, there is always a law enforcement agency.

Although police officers are prevalent in society, they are overlooked frequently in-terms of upgrades for their gear. In some cases, it’s been decades since the tools of their trade have been upgraded.

To address some of the issues presented by police officers’ duty belts, pants and even better trunk organization in a squad car, an Iowa State University senior industrial design class has collaborated with the ISU Police Department to address some of the officers’ daily concerns.

One major issue is the impact on the weight of their duty belt, which holds the holster to their gun and can accommodate anything they want to carry. The downside of the belt is that it weighs at least 15 pounds, said Anthony Greiter, community outreach specialist for ISU Police Department.

“There are short-term and long-term issues with the weights of the duty belt … when I’m on bike patrol during football games, the duty belt digs into my hips every time I pedal and into my thigh,” he said.

At the conclusion of the 12-plus-hour shift, Greiter said he would have welts sticking out of his body at least half an inch to an inch, but that all changed with the help of the students.

“They developed and implemented some compression shorts or underwear that has padding that better distributes the weight of the duty belt and relieves some of the pressure points being hit,” Greiter said. “I walked away from my first football game in 10 years with no welts, no lumps and no pain.”

Some possible long-terms effects of officer’s duty belt include bad backs that have forced multiple officers to reduce to part-time or even leave the department all together, Greiter said. Now with the help of these students, there is a better chance to prevent these injuries, he said.

“Our students are passionate about solving problems and that’s just what they’ve done here, and will continue to do,” said Daniel Neubauer, assistant teaching professor of industrial design.

Another aspect of police life that Neubauer’s students are looking and trying to design are pants that make going to the bathroom easier and a radio microphone body camera.

“Historically, ISU’s police department was frustrated with their old body camera attachment mechanism, where if you bumped it with like a seat belt, it might fall out,” Neubauer said. “Students took a look at that issue and tried to improve it.”

The result is a radio and body camera fused together and is attached directly to the officers uniform. By combining two vital pieces of equipment together, it not only frees up space on the uniform, but also alleviates the aggravation of accidentally bumping the camera, Neubauer said.

Another concept that was designed was new utility pants that made it more efficient for officers to go to the bathroom, which currently is a hassle, Greiter said.

“The pants made it so you didn’t have to take off the duty belt, the belt keeper, the inner belt or disconnect your radio to your upper body just to go to the bathroom,” he said.

Although all of these products have only been tested by just a handful of officers, the communication and collaboration about how to improve officers’ equipment needs to continue, Greiter said.

Both the industrial design department and police department share the Armory on Iowa State’s campus at 2519 Osborn Drive, which allows the students 24-hour access to their clients.

Through the partnership, officers and students have built a greater relationship between each other.

“During the collaboration what you found what was happening is students developed relationships and friendships with these officers as they worked together to fix these problems,” Neubauer said.

To Greiter, having a better relationship with the Iowa State community is what the department is all about.

“Our department puts a huge focus on outreach and building relationships within our community, and unfortunately a lot of that outreach is a quick hit and go,” he said. “This collaboration has provided a long-term opportunity for students to have interaction with us on a regular basis and build a much deeper connection and relationship with our officers, which is great for everyone.”