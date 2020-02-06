Antoine Spann testifies against his nephew Emmanuel Spann in murder of DeMarcus Chew

The nephew and former codefendent of the man accused of assisting in the September 2017 murder of DeMarcus Chew testified Thursday in open court about the events leading up to Chew’s death.

Emmanuel Spann has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in Chew’s death. His nephew, Antoine Spann, initially faced the same charges, but he pleaded guilty to lesser charges related to the crime in exchange for testimony.

“When I saw they had that conspiracy charge on me, I know they were wanting to work with me,” Antoine Spann said.

Three other men — Derrick Parker, Andre Harris and Caesar Davison — also have been charged for the killing of Chew, who was shot to death Sept. 10, 2017, while inside a car outside his mother’s North Hill home. Parker and Harris have pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Davison is set to stand trial next week.

It is alleged the five killed Spann to collect hit money from A.J. Smith, who had a long-running and increasingly violent feud with Chew and his family members.

“It was supposed to be $10,000, but I got $1,000 and a pound of meth,” Antoine Spann said Thursday.

Antoine Spann said that not long after the killing, he and a woman drove to Illinois to collect the money from Smith before returning to Chicago.

The night began with the five men, plus several women, traveling to Expose night club in Gulfport, Illinois. Antoine Spann said he wasn’t quite sure about what time the group arrived, but thought it was sometime around midnight.

While at the club, Antoine Spann learned Chew was also there. Antoine Spann said he was aware Smith had offered money for the killing of Chew or one of his brothers.

“It was common knowledge,” Antoine Spann said.

Antoine Spann testified he was afraid Chew would harm him. Antoine Spann’s niece, who also is the niece of Smith, was with the group at the night club and Antoine Spann was concerned for her safety, as well.

From there, Antoine Spann testified, Derrick Parker mentioned killing Chew for the reward money. However, Spann said he did not take this talk too seriously.

“It was like when a guy says he fixin’ to get with a girl,” Antoine Spann said.

He stated he and Emmanuel Spann got into a heated argument after Emmauel Spann convinced “a man wearing a skirt” to touch Antoine Spann’s backside. Antoine Spann said he then punched the individual in the face.

Eventually, the two Spanns, Harrison and Davison would leave the club get into a car and follow Parker, who was following Chew’s car. The cars would stop in the alley behind Chew’s mother’s house. Antoine Spann testified that Davison got out of the car, and 20 seconds later, Emmanuel Spann got out of the car for a few seconds before getting back in the car.

A few moments later, Davison got into the car and they left the area.

“Everyone was just saying go,” he said.

Antoine Spann claimed he did not see the shooting take place, however, he said statements allegedly made by Davison made it clear what happened.

“CJ said his a-- is gone,” Antoine Spann said.

After the killing, Spann drove the four people in the car over to a brick street off of South Main Street. From there, he testified that Emmanuel Spann got out of the car and hid the weapon.

At that point, Antoine Spann took the three to a house on Harrison Street. He would later leave in a different vehicle with a female friend to collect the money from A.J. Smith.

Eric Tindal, attorney for Emmanuel Spann attacked Antoine Spann on his plea deal.

Antoine Spann’s plea deal allowed him to plead guilty to lesser crimes and be sentenced to 20 years. Antoine Spann faces no mandatory minimum sentence and his expected release date is in 2028, though he is up for parole next year.

That deal requires Antoine Spann to tell the truth on the stand. However, Tindal questioned what this part of the deal means.

“It is Law Enforcement that decides if you are telling the truth, right?” Tindal asked.

Antoine Spann admitted he did not know who it is that decides whether his testimony is considered truthful.

Before Antoine Spann testified, it was Harris that gave testimony in the case.

Like Antoine Spann, Harris took a plea deal that involved agreeing to tell the truth in exchange for a lesser sentence. However, unlike Antoine Spann, Harris received only 15 years and is due out in 2025, though is eligible for parole later this year.

Harris detailed what happened on August 9, before Spann was killed. He also said he did not remember much of what actually happened when the murder took place because he was intoxicated at the time.

The trial contiunes today at 9 a.m. and closing statments will be given sometime today.