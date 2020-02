"The Reason I'm Here," featuring art by Loren Entz, is scheduled to open Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Peru State College Art Gallery.

An opening reception will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.

The show will run through Feb. 28. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or by appointment by contacting Susan Moore at smoore@peru.edu.

More information is available at www.peru.edu/artgallery