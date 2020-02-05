IOWA CITY — In Iowa City this weekend, one generation will gather in a big crowd to stretch their endurance and fight for the next.

The annual University of Iowa Dance Marathon Big Event is 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Iowa Memorial Union. Thousands will dance for 24 hours straight to raise millions of dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Participants are required to forego caffeine, sleep and sitting down, if they are able, for the full 24 hours.

The grand total of money raised will be revealed at the end, when a group of UI students will raise signs and display the number, which willl be in the seven digits.

Before that, the marathon will pass the time with special events such as a lip synch battle, and another, very vital part of the schedule.

Anna Ertz of Burlington, who lost her 12-year-old son, Jackson Gipe, to leukemia, and is now a tireless advocate for cancer research, and her family will be among the event’s family speakers sharing their most difficult stories.

Ertz enthusiastically supports the fight against pediatric cancer not only because her family has been affected, but because many others here locally have been as well.

“Jackson was not the first victim of childhood cancer and he is not the last. Ones that we know and recognize before him are Jake Larkins and Kayla Atkins then we had Jackson, then after we have had Lilly Timmerman, Chloe Terpenning, Cale Hartrick, Hailey Schnedler from Mediapolis, Rushton (Graham) from New London area, and most recently Bryonna Fenner. All cancer kiddos. Three of them that have lost their fight and one who most recently has relapsed,” said Ertz.

And as for Ertz, this inspires her to keep going.

"I certainly do not want Jackson's diagnosis (or any child's) and death to be in vain and not serve purpose," said Ertz.

The DM serves more than 900 families from our area of Iowa.

Also at the Big Event, "There will be a Dancing in Our Hearts room where people can go and remember the kids whose lives have lost to cancer. There is a luncheon, games, dancing and a whole lot of laughter, tears and supporting and sometimes all at the same time," Ertz said.

It also celebrates the UI students’ year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Dancers and leadership members fundraise for 365-days to reach their individual fundraising goal.

“I’m excited to see our campaign come to life during these 24 hours as it will truly be a time everyone is together — dancers, leadership members, community supporters, faculty and most importantly families, said Allie Stutting, executive director.

In the past 25 years, UI Dance Marathon has raised more than $26 million. In recent years, DM committed a $5 million gift to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit. Additionally, UI Dance Marathon pledged $2.2 million to fund a Child Life Specialist Position to ensure patients are given the emotional support they need.

A 24-hour live feed of the Big Event will be available at www.dancemarathon.org.

For more information or to make a donation, visit the website or email Elizabeth Jackson at dm-prchair@uiowa.edu.