The 38th annual Apple Corps show will be presented at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Wirth Theater on the Lourdes Central Catholic Campus.

This year's show will have an election theme. Special guests will be The Newfangled Four from Southern California.

Tickets are $10 per ticket and can be purchased from any Apple Corps member or online at www.ac.mywebpad.net.



