In honor of American Heart Month, Ambassador Health of Nebraska City will be hosting a free community blood pressure clinic.

The clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1800 14th Ave., Nebraska City.

A healthy breakfast will be served and professional nursing staff will not only be available to assess blood pressure, but also to answer questions on healthy lifestyle choices. Questions regarding this event can be directed to Shannon Buckminister at (402) 873-6650.



