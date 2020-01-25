WAPELLO — Louisa County Auditor Sandi Elliott had good news and bad news for the board of supervisors Friday when it held a budget workshop in an effort to finalize the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

Elliott said the good news was that she had learned a $30,000 balance from the county’s former case management fund could go back into the regular mental health fund and reduce that department’s proposed $437,312 request.

While the supervisors welcomed that report, they soon learned Elliott had calculated the county would be nearly $550,000 short of balancing in its overall General Fund budget for next year.

According to a proposed property tax levy public hearing notice, part of the reason for that balance shortfall is the county is keeping the requested tax dollars for county General Services at the same level as the current year, $4,793,125. The tax dollars for the county’s Rural Services are also staying at the same level, $1,575,015.

Elliott said the public hearing notice is a new requirement from the state. If a county’s proposed General Services or Rural Services tax rate jumps more than 2 percent, it would trigger a public hearing, where local residents would be able to comment on the proposed increase.

However, the county’s General Services tax levy is projected to only climb 1.02 percent, primarily because of an increase in the county’s valuation. Meanwhile, the Rural Services tax levy is actually expected to drop 3.81 percent.

If no changes are made in expenditures, projected total expenditures in FY21 would be $15,674,301, compared to FY20 re-estimated spending of $13,322,782. Projected revenue would total $13,405,982 compared to re-estimated FY20 revenue of $13,048,338.

However, the $550,000 shortfall in the General Services portion of the budget remained a problem.

The supervisors pointed out $56,000 could be cut from the shortfall because they had decided against installing new IT wiring in the courthouse this year. They agreed $14,700 in IT wiring for the secondary roads department should be part of Rural Services rather than General Services.

They also agreed an initial 10 percent boost in health insurance costs likely was too much and could be cut in half, saving another $110,000.

That would leave a balance shortfall of around $367,300.

“We have to account for that money,” supervisor Brad Quigley said.

Supervisor Chris Ball was pessimistic county services could be cut that much.

“We’ve pretty much trimmed the fat as much as we can,” he said.

Supervisor Randy Griffin indicated he agreed and said an increase in expenditures could likely be expected in most years.

“I think in normal years you are going to expand because of wages,” he said.

The supervisors eventually turned to increasing revenue as a way to balance the shortfall.

Elliott suggested the county’s Local Option Sales Tax could be a solution.

She said there was $1,385,852 in the account, although the county is obligated to make two more payments from it for bonds that were used to construct the Louisa County Jail.

Each of those payments would total about $350,000, Elliott reported.

The 1 percent sales tax is currently generating around $472,000 per year for the county, so the supervisors agreed some of that revenue could go to help balance the shortfall this year.

However, since the sales tax is due to expire in several parts of the county on Dec. 31, 2022, Quigley was especially concerned about continuing to rely on that revenue source.

Griffin though said he was hopeful local voters would retain the tax, especially since it will apparently not sunset in some parts of the county.

County officials indicated they will continue to discuss the budget next week before making any final decisions.