As Chicago on Friday reported a case of the coronavirus that is sickening people in China and causing deaths, Iowa officials began to consider what to do if a case is reported here.

While they emphasized that the risk to Iowans was low, they were particularly alert to the possibility at the state's two largest higher education institutions, Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. The two school have proportionately large numbers of students, staff and faculty who visit China.

Shaun Jamison, risk analyst at Iowa State University, said officials there began putting together a plan Wednesday evening to monitor faculty and students traveling to China.

They used information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to develop a message that was sent to students and faculty who have been in China in the past two weeks or who have plans to travel there over the next month, Jamison said.

He said the university is taking cues from public health organizations and letting faculty and students know that unless they are in a high-risk population, this is a low-risk event, but that "if you start showing symptoms, go see a doctor."

He said 19 people were identified as having plans to travel to China between now and Feb. 29. Fewer than that had been identified as having been in China during the past two weeks.

"We had one staff member who was on personal vacation to Wuhan, but he left and is no longer there," Jamison said. "He is asymptomatic and has been for quite some time."

Jamison said that person is still in China and plans to return to Ames.

"We're working with him that if he becomes symptomatic to get proper treatment," Jamison said.

Jamison said three ISU students are studying abroad in Lanzhou province, where as of Friday morning one case of coronavirus has been confirmed.

He said he was reaching out to those students with information about the virus, and that "if it continues to spread, we may look at bringing those students home early, before they become symptomatic."

At the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, epidemiologist Jorge Salinas said the hospital was developing screening tools and had procedures in place for potential patients.

"For this specific matter, the hospital is in close communication with state officials," he said, adding that the university "is a designated treatment center for high-consequence pathogens."

Salinas said the screening of patients will include questions such as whether they recently traveled to China and have respiratory symptoms. Depending on the screening results, patients may be taken to an isolation room for testing and treatment.

The University of Iowa is also working to keep students updated.

"We have received inquiries from many of you regarding concerns about the coronavirus," read an email the International Programs Department sent to students Thursday. "The University of Iowa and University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics are continuing to monitor the situation and guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control regarding the coronavirus outbreak."

At the University of Northern Iowa, the state's third-largest, spokesman Steve Schmadeke said staffers at the student health center were monitoring the situation.

"We've also reached out to the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health for guidance," he said. "At this time, the state of Iowa and our campus has no immediate risk."

In Des Moines at Drake University, spokesman Jarad Bernstein said the school has checked on its sole student in China, who is a safe distance from Wuhan "and knows not to travel there."

Not far outside Iowa, the CDC was monitoring six exchange students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville who were recently in Wuhan. None of the students at the school just across the Mississippi River from Dubuque had shown symptoms of the disease.

The students, who include two residents of Wuhan, arrived on the Platteville campus Tuesday, according to a university spokesman. The Wuhan residents were screened for coronavirus when they arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

All six students are living together in a residence hall on campus and are monitoring themselves by taking their temperatures on a regular basis.

The students are not under quarantine or isolation, said Paul Erickson, the campus's director of communications. He said he did not know where the four students who were not Wuhan residents come from.

Erickson said UW-Platteville authorities had been in touch with the CDC and the local health department and were following national and international health guidelines concerning the illness.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services held a webinar to provide background on the virus and guidance to health officials across the state.

In Iowa, the state Department of Public Health was working with other local, state and federal agencies to monitor information, spokeswoman Polly Carver-Kimm said Friday.

“Right now we think the risk to Iowans is very low but, of course, we’re keeping an eye on that,” Carver-Kimm said.

Caitlin Pedati, Iowa public health medical director and epidemiologist, said Iowa is participating in an alert network as part of an ongoing effort to learn more about the virus and to alert and educate the public.

“We’re trying to better understand this illness but simultaneously we’re also trying to make recommendations to reduce the risks to the public,” Pedati said. “When we say things like ‘Cover your mouth when you cough, wash your hands, and stay home when you’re sick,’ as simple as those things sound, they’re effective in reducing the transmission of a virus from person to person, whether we’re talking of the coronavirus or the flu virus.”

People who are sick should call their health care provider and report if they have recently traveled to Wuhan, China. Iowa’s health department has a web page dedicated to information about the virus, and the department can be reached at 800-362-2736.