History could begin Saturday.

Perry sent two wrestlers to the second-ever IWCA Girls State tournament Friday in Waverly, with Taylor Atwell (106 pounds) and Hailey Peterson (106) as the school’s first-ever reps at the state level. Peterson’s day can to an end after going 1-2 in her matches. Atwell’s shots at a title are still alive and well as she advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals following a 2-0 run.

Assistant coach Nick Field was by both Peterson and Atwell’s side Friday to walk them through their days.

He said going into Atwell’s first match as the No. 6 seed, a big point of discussion was to keep up the intensity she brought Thursday against Carlisle.

“She did the same thing today. She just got the takedowns right away and got the right combinations and didn’t hesitate,” Field told the Perry Chief.

Atwell truly got off on the right foot taking down Kylie Hessenius of LeMars in 2 minutes 31 seconds to overcome a 4-3 deficit. That was followed by a 2:54 takedown against Bettendorf’s Lauren Rogalla, who Atwell beat by a point last year at the AAU tournament.

Field said that pair of performances showed great growth from Atwell who he said came into the season timid. She’ll start Saturday against No. 3 seed Maddie Black of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. All five girls seeded above Atwell also remain.

Should she win the quarterfinal, she could face No. 7 seed Marissa Gallup whom Atwell has previously beaten. Atwell reports to weigh-in at 7 a.m. Saturday. She’ll have to win the next three rounds for the crown.

“She knows what she has to do and I think she’ll be alright if she stays focused and goes out there like she did today.” Field said. “She’s not gonna hesitate. Not gonna hold back.”

Peterson was seeded further down in the bracket and after a bye, fell to No. 9 Alexis Partida who advanced to the quarterfinals. Following the loss, Field said he saw Peterson jump back up after collecting herself.

“Very hesitant her first match, just wasn’t ready to go,” Field said. “But in her second match, she got focused, got a little meditation and she went right at it.”

That resulted in a win 3:51 pin to overcome a 7-5 deficit to Victoria Knight in the consolation round. Peterson lasted almost four minutes in the following round.