The 56th annual Nebraska City Coin Club Coin Show will be Sun- day, Feb. 9, at the Nebraska City Eagles Club at 600 1st Corso in downtown Nebraska City.

Doors open at 9 a.m.

The show concludes at 4 p.m. Dealers from a four-state region will be attending to buy, sell, and trade coins, currency, tokens and medals as well as to provide free appraisals.

The Nebraska City FCCLA will serve refreshments including homemade soups and pies.

Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.