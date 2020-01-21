The library is set to host author Sara Jordan Heintz about her book “Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland” at 6:30 p.m. in the Ericson Public Library. Jordan-Heintz published the book in 2019, but the process to success was a long, winding road.

“Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland” delves into the lives and journeys of 12 midwestern celebrities spanning the decades of fame from the 1930s to the 1970s. Each in their chapter of the book, Jordan-Heintz made sure not to shy away from some of the drama and the cost of show business each star faced.

“You probably know like, just because you have fame and fortune, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t some really harsh realities of life that maybe a lot of people can relate to,” said Jordan-Heintz. “You know, they’re not immune to that tragedy.”

Jordan-Heintz grew up around the world of writing. Her family owned and operated the magazine Midwest Today, and she started writing articles for the magazine early on in her high school career. It was during this time the idea for her book was born.

“I love old Hollywood, that’s kind of a big thing for me,” said Jordan-Heintz. “So I thought it’d be cool to combine that interest, and then kind of go and dig in the past and delve into a life story.”

The love of old cinema and culture did not stem from anywhere in particular, but Jordan-Heintz always felt a little old fashioned. She watched old movies all the time on her favorite networks, the draw of the wholesome imagery more appealing to her than popular movies. Her fashion and music sense was touched by her passion as well.

“I can’t say why I was drawn to it, but I guess I could at least say, you know, my family was encouraging of it, thought it was cool,” said Jordan-Heintz.

Jordan-Heintz sent years working on touching up the articles, conducting more research and expanding the stories. She bought books on the internet, searching for old news articles and magazine articles to pull stories from and even found living relatives and friends of the stars on occasion to tell each story accurately.

“So just kind of a hodgepodge really kind of collecting,” said Jordan-Heintz. “You know, I might just even take like documents and information like copying and paste-like to get everything in one source and then I might go back through and go, ‘I like this quote,’ and I’ll put that in somewhere.”

From its conception, in articles, while Jordan-Heintz was in high school to the book it is today, the story of Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland may not be over. If she finds time, Jordan-Heintz would love to delve deeper into old Hollywood stars, but she also has other book ideas on the horizon.

“I do like to write some fiction too, and I think that might be fun to go in that direction just going to be doing newspaper and magazine stuff since it’s always nonfiction, newsy kind of stuff,” said Jordan-Heintz.

The book talk for Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland will be at the Ericson Public Library in Boone, Iowa. The talk will take place at 6:30 p.m.