Burlington Fire Department was called out a house fire on South 12th street Sunday night.

According to Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks the fire department was called to the home, located at 1306 S. 12th St., just before 7:30 p.m Sunday night. Bright orange flames shot out of the attic window, prompting a neighbor to call the fire department.

The house belongs to Dane Fenton. He is listed as the only resident and was home at the time of the fire. He escaped without injury.

The police department also was on the scene and kept Fenton from going inside the burning house to retrieve his belongings. Crooks said it is common, but dangerous, for people to try to save belongings from a fire.

The fire was extinguished just before 9 p.m. though fire fighters remained at the scene until 11:50 p.m.

The fire is under investigation, though is not considered suspicious. Crooks said he believes the fire was started by a space heater but an official ruling will not be released until insurance investigators have time to inspect the scene.

"Space heaters are temporary heat sources," Crooks said.

Crooks warned against the use of the heaters making sure they are plugged into a proper outlet and not left on unattended. Crooks also said Burlington residents need to insure they have working smoke detectors. There were no working smoke detectors in Fenton's house. Any resident who does not have smoke detectors can call the Burlington Fire Department who will install smoke detectors at no charge.

The department estimates the structure sustained $20,000 in damages and the contents of the house damaged was about $4,5000

The American Red Cross is helping Fenton.

Nine Burlington firefighters were assisted by six West Burlington Firefighters who responded on mutual aid.