U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement Jan. 16 after the Senate passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):
“Nebraska’s families, ag producers, and manufacturers depend on access to Canada and Mexico, our state’s two largest export markets. I am happy that Congress got this deal done and look forward to President Trump signing it, securing great opportunities for Nebraska.”
Sen. Fischer releases statement on passage of USMCA trade pact
