Rep. Cindy Axne (Iowa-03) commended the Senate for advancing the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Agreement, bringing the trade deal one step closer to full ratification. The agreement is now awaiting final signature by President Trump and ratification by the Canadian government.

“I’m glad that the Senate has worked this week to concur with the House and approve USMCA with overwhelming bipartisan support,” said Rep. Axne. “Trade with our two closest neighbors is critical to the economy of Iowa, and the market certainty brought by this renewed partnership will help stabilize markets for our Iowa farmers and producers.”