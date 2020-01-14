The Nebraska City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving some thefts.

The NCPD has taken numerous reports of storage units being broken into in the past several months.

Access was generally gained by cutting the padlock on the door.

When the person or persons would get into the storage unit, sometimes personal property would be taken, while other times, no property was taken.

The NCPD recently made an arrest in some of these thefts and recovered some property.

The NCPD is still investigating these thefts, and they are certain more than one person is probably responsible for the crimes.

The NCPD is asking for assistance in investigating these crimes and recovering any stolen property.

On Nov. 8, 2019, the NCPD took a theft report of a purse taken from a vehicle parked at the Ambassador Wellness Center.

Access was gained by breaking out a vehicle window.

If anyone has information about these crimes or others, they are encouraged to contact the Nebraska City Crime Stoppers at 402-873-7496, the Nebraska City Police Department at 402-873-6666, or the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office at 402-873-9560.

If the crime is occurring, they can call 9-1-1.

Nebraska City Crime Stoppers recently paid out rewards for information leading to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a subject in this theft.