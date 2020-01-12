Quilting is a fundraiser project for the RSVP Volunteer Program. The quilters that meet at the RSVP courthouse office to quilt are RSVP volunteers. It is obvious that they are very passionate about their quilting by watching them as a group and seeing their artwork. Some of these women have been quilting for years, while others have not quilted long.

The quilts that they are working on belong to individuals that have commissioned the quilters to do the actual “quilting”. The individual has supplied the “quilt top”, the batting and the backing. The quilters supply the time, patience and experience to hand stitch through the quilt top, batting and backing.

Each quilt is unique in its own right. Seeing the array of quilt patterns and colors is fun and very intriguing. Some of the quilt markings that they stitch are very intricate while others may not be. The quilters always seem to be enjoying each other’s company and what they are doing. Many, many hours and lots of love go into each of the quilts.

Once the quilt is complete the quilt owner pays for the “hand-quilted stitching” of the quilt. The amount charged for a quilt depending on the size. The quilters have set the charge to start at 2cents a square inch with a minimum of $50 for a smaller quilt. There is an additional charge if they are asked to mark the quilt, the price reflecting the amount of marking.

The quilters donate their time. RSVP is not an income generated program so fundraising is important and the quilter’s time and talent is tremendously appreciated! This fundraiser activity helps toward the RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite and In-Home Visitation Programs implementation.

The quilters get together on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to work on one of two quilts set up. Not all make it each time, there have been days where two quilt and other days as many as seven are quilting. They always seem to have fun, their laughter and good spirits are contagious and can often be heard down the hall and often beckons us to join them around the corner for their break. If you would like to join this group of fun and enjoyable quilters give our office a call or stop up on a Tuesday or Thursday morning to check us out. They are always looking for more quilters. One does not need to be an experienced quilter and a special quilt can be set up for anyone wanting to learn.

If you have a quilt top to be completed we welcome you to contact us. The ladies love for quilting shows in their finished work.

Call the RSVP office at 433-7836 or email rsvp@co.boone.ia.us for more information on quilting with the RSVP quilters group or to arrange to have your quilt completed.

Pictured is RSVP volunteer June Burge working on a quilt.