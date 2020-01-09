In their latest flood report, the National Weather Service said the chances of severe flooding have slightly decreased.

20 days into winter, the weather has been mild. The average high has been in the 40s and the low only in the upper 20s. The result is that no frost has been able to develop, meaning any rain that falls in the future will soak into the ground instead of running off into the river.

Except for the fact soils across Iowa remain saturated. In Burlington, the saturation is considered to be slightly above normal. Overall, the month of December was a dry month. For the first 27 days of the month, only 0.22 inches of rain fell, well below the normal for the month. However, in the last five days of the month, 0.9 inches have fallen, soaking the ground.

While soil in Burlington is a bit wetter than normal, this is not the case for the rest of Iowa. Moving further north in the Mississippi River Basin, the soil moisture levels increase throughout the state of Iowa. The soil moisture levels across most of Wisconsin and Minnesota are in the 99 percent range.

For this reason Jim Hladik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Quad Cities, warns to be cautious about optimism.

“You can still get some run off with high moisture levels,” he said.

But there’s plenty of reason to worry about severe flooding this spring.

The Mississippi River continues to stay right below the flooding mark. Wednesday afternoon the river was at 13 feet, just two feet below flood stage, and it could be late into next week before the river begins dropping again. Though Hladik said the river could end up rising.

This weekend, the national weather service is predicting rain Friday night, a wintery mix during the day on Saturday and snow Saturday night.

“This will be our first real storm system in a while,” Hladik explained.

It is still too early to know exactly how much rain and snow will fall. Hladik said most models are predicting somewhere in the neighborhood of half an inch to an inch of rain on Friday and three inches of snow Saturday night. These models will come more into alignment later this week as the storm approaches.

Even just a few weeks ago, the National Weather Service hadn’t predicted such high river levels. Once per month, the NWS does a three month outlook. This outlook measures current and predicted weather to calculate the likelihood of flooding on a three month basis.

According to that prediction, the chances of the river being at its current stage this week were well below 10 percent. In that prediction the river would have been closer to 10 feet, well below flood stage. Even in this prediction, the NWS predicted a 15 to 40 percent chance of flooding on the Mississippi River in the next three months. The chance is highest later into March.

Another important factor in flooding is the issue of snowpack across the upper United States. According to estimates, about 1 inch worth of water is locked into snow across the far north areas of the state. Further north, across Minnesota and Wisconsin, the amount of water locked in is up to 6 inches. NWS said these amounts are normal for the year.

Rate of snowmelt and spring precipitation also are important factors, but it is too early to know how these will apply. The NWS said it is too early to know for sure if flooding will happen, and how bad it will be if it does occur. A more accurate forecast is due out in early February.

According to a search of historic crest data, years of back to back severe flooding is not entirely unheard of. In 2013 and 2014 Burlington had back to back top five crests. Those crests were at 22.3 feet and 24.65 respectively. The last calendar year in which Burlington did not cross the flood stage was in 2012.