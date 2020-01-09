Three Burlington police officers rescued an unconscious man from an early Thursday house fire in 100 block of Fleming Court.

Officers were patrolling nearby when a neighbor called in a report of a fire at 113 Fleming Court.

"If a fire call goes out, our officers respond," Maj. Jeff Klein of the Burlington Police Department said. Klein declined to release the names of the officers until the investigation into the fire has been completed.

Police arrived to discover a person was still inside the split-foyer home, in a bedroom whose window was about eight feet from the ground, Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said. A fire burned in the back exterior of the home, as well as the attic area above the kitchen. There were no working smoke detectors inside the residence.

The officers acted quickly, using a ladder from a neighbor's home to climb up to the window and break it. The occupant of the home was unconscious, likely due to smoke inhalation, but the officers were able to get him to safety.

As officers worked to rescue the man, 10 Burlington firefighters arrived. An additional eight West Burlington firefighters assisted on automatic aid, as did Alliant Energy and Superior Ambulance. The occupant was treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for further treatment.

Firefighters gained entry to the home to find a dog, who ran outside the front door. As firefighters worked to contain the fire, other first responders and neighbors searched the area for the dog, who was eventually found and is staying with a neighbor until the fire victim is able to care for her again.

Firefighters were able to knock back the fire by 4:29 a.m. Damage is estimated at $45,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents. The home is insured.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious, but it remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office.

While the BFD has responded to 111 calls since Jan. 1, the majority have been ambulance calls, along with unintentional fire alarms. This is the department's first structure fire of the year.

As colder temperatures settle in, however, fire calls tend to increase, often because of space heaters being placed to close to combustible materials and overloaded extension cords.

"Whenever we get into some cold weather, we do see more fires," Crooks said.

Crooks advised people check their smoke alarms, change batteries as needed, have an escape plan in place and ensure space heaters are appropriately placed and in working order.