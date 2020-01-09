COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction’s Summer Recreation Program will continue this year, following approval Wednesday of a contract with the Louisa County Conservation Board.

LCCB Naturalist Bobbi Donovan told the council the 2019 Environmental Science-themed program attracted 21 kindergarten to second-graders during the one-week July series, while 12 third- to sixth-graders attended the one-week series in August.

Donovan said the theme for the 2020 program will be Animal Olympics to correspond with the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, and the format would different.

Instead of conducting the program over two separate weeks, with each age group coming for one specific week, the LCCB proposed to still conduct two separate weeks of activities, but open both weeks to all age groups.

One week of the program will be held June 22-26, while the second week would be July 27-31. Two conservation board staff members will be present during the activities, which will be held again at Chautauqua Park.

Donovan said the July activities will not conflict with the Louisa County Fair, which is scheduled for July 21-25.

She also said there will not be any change in the cost of the program, which was about $2,000 last year.

“We’ve done this in the past and have used proceeds from the Roundy Trust,” Mayor Mark Huston told the council, adding he feels it was a good program.

The council also approved two resolutions appointing its official banks to be Washington State Bank and Community Bank & Trust, with $1 million in maximum deposits set for each.

A resolution identifying the Columbus Gazette as the official city newspaper also was approved.

Although it did not require action by the council, Huston also presented his list of council appointments to various city council committees and the council representatives to several city boards and commissions.

The council committee for utilities will be Tracy Harris and Darin Mapel; for streets & sidewalks — Mapel and Jason Payne; finance — Hal Prior and Frank Best; public safety — Harris and Prior; and community development — Payne and Best.

The council representatives to the various boards and commission were: library board — Mapel; planning & zoning — Prior; board of adjustment — Harris; community development — Best; parks & recreation — Payne; housing appeals board — Prior; and historic preservation — Best.

In final action, Harris said he is anxious to keep the investigation into switching over the city’s current water meters to radio-read models active. Huston agreed and pointed out he will meet with the finance committee and city clerk Julie Heindel in the next few days to begin discussions on next year’s budget and that will be a key issue.

The city is experimenting with a few of the radio-read models, which prompted Huston to ask if the council wanted a representative from a company whose model is favored by the city’s public works staff to attend the next meeting and make a presentation.

“We need to know the information,” Prior said.

City staffer Todd Salazar said he will contact the representative and request he attend the council’s Jan. 22 meeting.

In addition to the water meter issue, Huston also identified several other continuing projects in the community that could figure into budget preparations.