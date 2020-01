Veteran folksinger Chuck Mitchell will perform a free show from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at Dr. Getwell's, 1100 Main Street in Keokuk.

Mitchell appears as part of the entertainment for Keokuk's 36th annual Bald Eagle Appreciation Days Jan. 18 and 19.

For more information on Bald Eagle Days festivities go to http://www.keokukiowatourism.org/event_calendar/bald_eagle_appreciation_days.