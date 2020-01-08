In his surrogate visit on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden in Ames Wednesday evening, former Secretary of State and 2004 Iowa Caucus winner John Kerry had simple advice for Democrats vying to win the Feb. 3 caucus.

“Every campaign, every four years is different but the basics haven’t changed,” Kerry to the Tribune following the event at the Biden campaign office in Ames. “You got to work your a— off. That’s my advice to Joe Biden or anyone else.”

As part of Biden’s “We Know Joe” surrogate bus tour, Kerry touted the former Vice President’s record as a leader, particularly in foreign affairs, to a crowd of roughly 40 people at the office, 416 Douglas Ave., in downtown Ames.

“I have no quarrel with any other candidate,” said Kerry, who served as Secretary of State during President Barack Obama’s second term. “But none of them, not one of them has a resume that infinitesimally comes close to what Joe Biden has accomplished.”

The 2004 presidential runner-up — he lost to Republican George W. Bush in Bush’s re-election bid — criticized President Donald Trump for backing out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran deal that Kerry helped negotiate in his time under the Obama Administration.

President Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018, and imposed economic sanctions against Iran.

“There is no way today that any American in the Middle East is any safer,” said Kerry, a former senator from Massachusetts. “There is no way that our country is safer,”

Kerry cited Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal in 2017, coupled with the president’s decision to approve a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani on Jan 3 as a key factor in the recent U.S.-Iran tensions.

“For that last three years, Europe and Iran have both stayed in the deal, until now,” Kerry said. “The impact of (the Soleimani assassination) is that Iraq’s parliament told us to get out of the country. We’ve now stopped all of our anti-ISIS operations. We’re are now hunkered down in danger status.”

Biden is the only candidate, Kerry said, who has the “gravitas, experience and relationships” that can protect the United States and restore the geopolitical scale.

With 26 days until the Feb. 3 caucuses, Kerry made a plea to undecided caucus-goers to consider Biden, in a “challenging time” for the country.

“I can’t think of a person more equipped, over time, through experience, that is to be that president than Joe Biden.” Kerry said. “Those of you who are undecided, measure those polls, measures those changes in differences in those policies. It’s all well and good to have a long list of things you want to do. But the issue is can they actually do it?”

Kerry’s rise to an securing the Democratic nomination in 2004, was jump-started by his Iowa Caucus win.

Kerry was trailing in the polls in December of 2003, but wound up winning with 38 percent of the delegates selected in the 2004 Caucuses, which were held on Jan. 19 that year.