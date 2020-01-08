An Ames man was charged early Wednesday morning for allegedly robbing two separate gas stations at gun point and stealing an undisclosed amount of money, Ames Police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said.

Anthony D. Gardner, 23, was charged in Story County District Court with two counts of first-degree robbery, driving while under suspension, failure to wear or maintain safety belt and failure to use headlamps when required, according to online court records.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday a report came in to Ames police about a robbery that occurred at Swift Stop at 3218 Orion Drive, in north Ames, Tuttle said.

The store clerk gave a description of the robber to the authorities and stated the man threatened to shoot them in the legs if they didn’t give him the money, Tuttle said.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday another robbery occurred at the Kum & Go located at 4506 Lincoln Way, Tuttle said.

Officers just east of the gas station witnessed a vehicle pull out onto the roadway without any headlights on. They recognized the driver matched the description of the first robbery, and pulled the vehicle over, Tuttle said.

During the stop, officers recovered a hand gun, cash, a ski mask and clothing all associated with the crime, Tuttle said.

The defendant also admitted to authorities that he robbed both places, Tuttle said.

Gardner is being held in Story County Jail with no bond. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled as of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to online court records.