Earlier this week, a group of students from Sacred Heart Elementary School interviewed the oldest living alumni Bernadine Gorman at her home in Ogden as part of a class project.

Gorman, who is now 103, reminisced with the youth of her time at Sacred Heart 85 years ago and this is what the students learned about her.

She lived in South Dakota with her parents until the summer before her senior year at which point they moved to Iowa. Her father farmed and the sand storms were causing too much damage to his livelihood.

She spent her senior year living with her aunt and uncle one block from Sacred Heart School which she attended her senior year and graduated in 1935.

All of Bernadine’s teachers were nuns from the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary out of Dubuque.

A memory that Bernadine recalls was that on March 25th (Feast of the Annunciation) they were allowed to sit at their desks and pray the rosary all day (instead of attending class) if they chose.

Fr. J.J. Ryan was the priest while she was at Sacred Heart. Fr. Ryan was present from 1931-1964. Fr. Ryan “came over on Fridays to talk religion” with the students. A new school building was constructed during Fr. Ryan’s time in Boone. The new building was named Ryan High School in honor of the late Msgr. J.J. Ryan.

When asked what the biggest change was in her lifetime Bernadine commented about the price of things. She remembers stamps costing $.02 and gas costing $.15/gal.

They asked Bernadine to share one piece of advice or wisdom she would give to Sacred Heart students. Bernadine responded, “Remember Jesus is not far off in a church. He is right there by you all the time.”