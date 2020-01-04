2019: Mississippi River runs wild, again

The flooding in 2019 set a record for days above flood stage.

Downtown Burlington was devastated June 1 when Hesco barriers holding back floodwaters failed, inundating the area with water from the Mississippi River.

Within minutes, the river swallowed a truck of a city employee, flooded the basement of Burlington Memorial Auditorium and filled the parking lot between the auditorium and the Port of Burlington.

Members of the public stood silent, first in the parking lot of The Drake and then along Main Street, watching as the water crossed Front Street and halfway up the block to Main Street.

A portion of the flood wall remains to be completed. With a crest of 23.9 feet, Burlington’s 2019 flood surpassed the 2014 flood as the third highest crest on record.

2018: Tama Complex saga continues



While the fire trucks and firefighters long ago went back to their stations, the saga of the downtown Burlington buildings that kept them busy for more than 24 hours early Aug. 4 continues to play out.

For reasons still unknown, even after a $10,000 reward was offered, fire kindled just before midnight on Aug. 4 inside the Historic Tama Complex — a development that included the Tama Building and its shorter neighbor, the Chittenden and Eastman Commercial Building at the northeast corner of Third and Jefferson streets — that would leave the 19th -century structures a hulking ruin. They remain today in much the same condition as when the buildings finally stopped smoking almost a week after the fire broke out on a Saturday night.

The remains of the Tama Complex since have been removed, and the complex now awaits development.

2017: Mount Union in no more, but the bills keep coming



MOUNT UNION — For Mount Union residents, 2017 marked the demise of their tiny town.

After 113 years as a city in Iowa, the City Development Board sealed its fate March 8 in Des Moines.

To get to that point, however, Mount Union residents had to vote whether to dissolve the city or move forward despite its deep financial struggles.

By the end of Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016, residents were tied 31-31. An outstanding absentee ballot opened behind closed doors the next day by Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber revealed the 32nd vote in favor of dissolution.

2016: Police follow multiple leads after body found on South Hill



Burlington police are following several leads about a 16-year-old Burlington High School student killed late Wednesday (March 2, 2016).

Kedarie Pierre Johnson’s body was found by police about 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in an alley near Fifth and Walnut streets on South Hill, while responding to shots being fired in the area.

The body had multiple gunshot wounds.

Although police declined to release the victim’s name, Cedric Peterson, a sophomore at the high school, confirmed it was his brother.

“He was my closest sibling,” Peterson told The Hawk Eye. “He would always be laughing and trying to crack jokes. We were close, close friends and brothers. We didn’t do a lot together, sometimes we’d throw the football. He’s got an arm.”

The gender-fluid teen’s death rocked the Burlington community, and speculations were made about whether his murder was a hate crime, though it did not met Iowa’s definition as such. Two men, Jorge Sanders-Galvez and Jaron Purham, have been convicted of first-degree murder in his death. Federal hate crime charges have not been brought against the two men.

2015: Woman fatally shot by Burlington police officer

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday morning (Jan. 6, 2015) by a Burlington police officer outside her home less than an hour after she was released from the Des Moines County jail for attacking her husband at their home Monday afternoon.

Autumn Mae Steele, 34, 104 S. Garfield Ave., died after being shot at least once during a domestic disturbance involving her husband, Gabriel Steele, 35, in front of their home about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A witness said it appeared the shooting occurred after the officer was startled by the couple’s German shepherd dog while trying to break up a disturbance between them.

Ed Ranck, who lives across the street from the shooting, said he doesn’t believe the officer intentionally shot the woman.

“There is no belief in my mind the officer was shooting at the woman,” Ranck told The Hawk Eye Tuesday afternoon.

“It appeared he was shooting at the dog when (the officer) fell to the ground. It’s my belief the woman was shot accidentally.

“The dog startled the officer. The officer began shooting at the dog. The officer was still shooting when he fell down in the snow.”

Officer Jesse Hill, who shot Steele, was cleared of any wrongdoing and returned to active duty. The city of Burlington agreed in 2018 to pay a $2 million settlement to Steele’s family over her death. Investigative records, as well as full video footage of the incident, were released to the public Sept. 12, 2018, following a lengthy legal over the Iowa Public Information Board’s denial of The Hawk Eye’s Freedom of Information Act request. The dog was determined to be not vicious be Burlington's Animal Control Board.



2014: Flood prompts call to action



The July 2014 flood was the third highest in Burlington history, and although it’s inappropriate in this case to say “the this time is the charm,” the flood has spurred the city to lay plans to build a flood wall.

In 2014, although predictions estimated the river would exceed 24 feet, the flood waters crested at 23.65 feet.

The Burlington Post Office moved to the former Tom’s Market and Meats grocery store at 550 Division St. July 10 because it had no electricity and still doesn’t.

The BNSF railway didn’t miss a day, but twice raised its tracks, some as high as 10 inches, and the Main Street and Market Street crossing was blocked for two weeks until it was rebuilt for vehicle traffic.

Camera Land, 108 N. Main St., which located there two weeks before the 1993 flood and weathered the 2008 and 2014 floods, closed its doors in November.

2013: Manor has new developer after sitting idle for years



Burlington, desperate for suitors for its Flint Hills Manor project, upped its marketing ploy this year, landing a new developer, Dial Realty Co., in June 2013.

The Manor has been idle since 2007, when the city, after two years of negotiations, obtained the 28.5 acres from 50 property owners, mostly by eminent domain, and razed about 170 housing units. About 400 low-income residents were relocated. The structures were mostly temporary housing built for munitions plant workers during World War II.

The city, after mulling what to do with the property since the 1970s, decided to pursue that patch of real estate in earnest in 2005, spurred to action by three converging pressures (an Iowa Supreme Court decision that said public bodies could seize property by eminent domain for economic development, the city being landlocked for economic development and the commercial state property tax rollover).

Developer Robert Muir Co. planned to build a 220,000-square-foot shopping center, putting down $240,000 earnest money on the eventual $2.4 million purchase price. … Then the economic downturn started to hit. Robert Muir Co. sensed the heavy lifting to come and departed, taking the earnest money back.

Development plans never took shape, and the city sold the property, now called Burlington Crossing, to Randy Winegard and Scott Spear for $2.4 million in 2015. A portion of the property now is occupied by Pizza Ranch and Sonic Drive-in.

2012: Area lands $1.3B fertilizer plant



WEVER — Lee County and Iowa demonstrated they wanted a proposed $1.3 billion nitrogen fertilizer plant in the worst way.

In February 2012, Egyptian-based Grascom Construction Industries announced it was considering construction of an Iowa Fertilizer Co. plant in Green Bay Bottoms. The proposed plan would create 165 permanent jobs at a wage of at least $20 an hour at a site near the former Iowa Miss facility along the Mississippi River. The project also would involve about 2,000 jobs during the plant’s construction.

At the time, the plant would represent the largest capital investment in Iowa, surpassing the $800 million data farm built in 2008 by Google in Council Bluffs.

After the announcement was made, a musical-chairs round of potential sites were considered in Iowa, along with some competition from across the river.

In the end, the Iowa Fertile Co. chose Lee County, but in a new spot, 500 acres south of Wever.

What won the day for Lee County and Iowa was the financial backing they supplied the proposed plant. Iowa provided $1.2 billion in financing through Midwest disaster bonds, which came through the Heartland Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2008. Iowa also signed off on $110 million in tax breaks, loans, job training funds and transportation improvements.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors also approved its own property tax incentive package, worth about $130 million over 20 years.

The plant would draw criticism over the next several years as the majority of the construction jobs went to out-of-state contractors, creating a shortage of affordable housing in Burlington — where the Manor was raised in 2007 — and other areas as out-of-state workers temporarily moved to southeast Iowa. The Iowa Fertilizer Co. plant was completed in April 2017.

2011: Local citizens set up to help save services



December 2011 marks the fourth year since the United States entered a recession. While, officially, it has been over for some time, there’s no doubt many Americans and Iowans continue to struggle economically.

When the city of Burlington and Des Moines County decided their budgets earlier this year, some notable services were on the chopping block.

The Dankwardt Park pool and Burlington Municipal Band were cut from the city’s budget. The county struggled for months on whether and how to fund requests from the Burlington Public Library.

In the end, those services were saved through private donations.

2010: ISP work brought ups, downs



FORT MADISON — The completion of the new Iowa State Penitentiary is still two years away, and yet, it feels closer than ever.

Once the April 2010 ground-breaking ceremony was complete, and the subsequent construction, it felt to many staff they were finally on their way to seeing a new and safer prison in Fort Madison.

Democratic Gov. Chet Culver signed the legislation in May 2008 authorizing the funding — the state bonded for the project and is paying it off through criminal and court fees — but there was little obvious action beyond that until 2010.

State Sen. Gene Fraise, D-Fort Madison, said the outgoing governor is owed a great deal of credit for keeping ISP in Fort Madison, when it came time to build a replacement for the outdated prison, parts of which date back to 1839 before the state’s founding.

The new prison was completed in 2013, but, due to ongoing operational and maintenance issues, inmates did not move in until August 2015. Tours of the former ISP building are sometimes offered, and it still is used for training purposes.