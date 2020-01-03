The soon-to-be vacant Story County Attorney position will be filled via appointment, a decision made by the Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

Outgoing Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds handed in her resignation letter Dec. 20, after accepting a role with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Reynolds’ resignation is effective Feb. 7, and she will begin a dual role as Iowa’s prosecuting attorneys training coordinator and executive director of the Iowa County Attorneys Association on Feb. 10.

On Friday, Story County Auditor Lucy Martin said a time-line for filing applications for the position and the appointment process will be discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board will have until March 18 to appoint someone to the role, or hold a special election, according to Iowa code.

The appointee would be serving Reynolds’ unexpired term, and would be up for election in 2020. Reynolds was elected to her first full term in 2018 after being appointed to fill the position in 2016 after her predecessor Stephen Holmes retired.