A apparel and shoe store will leave the North Grand Mall this weekend. On Saturday, the North Grand Mall will lose Journeys, an apparel store that houses name-brand items from Vans, UGGS, Adidas, Timberland, and Crocs.

According to Journey’s store manager Taylin Wittrock, around two to three weeks ago, she was informed by her district manager that the store would be closing.

After hearing about the store’s fate, workers have since left the clothing store for other opportunities, Wittrock said. Prior to the announcement, the retail store had eight staff members.

Attempts to reach management of the mall this were unsuccessful.