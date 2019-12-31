As we age, we may find ourselves spending more and more time at home alone.

This may be due to several factors such as relatives living in different cities or states, recent passing of a spouse or even retirement.

Living at home can be a good thing, but isolation can also lead to depression, a weakened immune system, heart disease, dementia and other medical complications.

Participating in social activities can help improve your overall well-being.

Older adults who lead an active lifestyle reduce their risk of developing health problems later in life, tend to live longer, report being happier, are better prepared to cope with loss and improve their cognitive health.

There are a variety of ways you can stay connected with others and the community and boost your social health:



Find an activity that you enjoy or try a new one



Learn something new—take a series of classes or a seminar



Exercise



Volunteer



Stay in touch with others in person, online or by phone



Adopt a pet



Attend events at a local senior center



Join a club (book, card, film, board game, hobby, sport)



Travel with a retiree group



Join a committee at a school, library, museum, church or nonprofit



Get a part-time job



Rediscover a favorite childhood pastime or teach it to a new generation



Find what works for you and be careful not to take on too much at once.

You can start by adding one or two activities into your weekly routine and see how you feel.

And remember, being social should feel good, not stressful.

This health tip is brought to you by Tabitha, your answer for Senior Care in 28 Nebraska counties.

To learn more, visit Tabitha.org or call 800-487-3484 or 402-873-7047.

Nonprofit Tabitha is Nebraska’s industry-leading and quality award-winning Senior Care expert.

Serving friends and neighbors for over 130 years and encompassing 28 Nebraska counties, Tabitha offers results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home health care, innovative living communities and compassionate hospice services.

Tabitha is Your Answer for Senior Care, learn more at Tabitha.org.