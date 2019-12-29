The Watson Quilters met Thursday with Donna Whelan, Anita Armstrong, Linda Viets, Holly Holmes, and Kay Gibson attending. Kathy Sloop and Annie Wakefield dropped by to say Merry Christmas.

Judging for the Christmas lighting contest will be the weekend of the 21st.



NIGHTS

BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Twas our first night before Christmas

And all through the house,

I was picking and cleaning,

He had killed a grouse.



But army pay was scanty

$100 a month at least.

So with a few more trimmings,

We made it a feast.



Christmases came and went

For fifty-six years.

But oh, on the fifty-seventh

There will be many tears.



So hug all your loved ones

Hug them sooo tight.

And Merry Christmas to all

And to all a good night.