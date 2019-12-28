ROSEVILLE, Ill. — A small city business with an urban feel, Expert Shades and Blinds, is now open in Roseville, Illinois.

Originally from Roseville, Kim Bischoff lived in Arizona for a time, where she learned about the world of window treatments. According to Bischoff, she fell in love with the process when she hired a consultant to help with her new home, who offered her higher quality products than she could have found independently. When she learned the consulting company was hiring, she began her career, working for several years to learn about the product intricacies.

"It was a match made in heaven," Bischoff said. "When I made the decision to move back to Illinois, I found that I missed the energy that type of work gave me. I decided to start my own business so I could do the kind of work that I look forward to doing when I wake up in the morning.

Bischoff works by onsite appointment only, carrying samples for a totally mobile showroom experience. She said this method works best for the customer and for her company, because recommendations are based on observations of the location. Children, pets, lighting, colors, mounting challenges and any possible obstructions are among the many considerations when planning custom window coverings with a client.

"We put it all together with our product knowledge and experience to make the best recommendations possible," Bischoff said. "Our services include free design consultation, measuring, and installation. The only cost is the actual product, which we can typically offer well below the manufacturer suggested retail price."

She started the business with the assistance of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Western Illinois University. SBDC Director Jim Boyd helped Bischoff assure her business registration paperwork was correct and offered general business information for the area where her business is located.

"Although she had already outlined a solid plan, it is always a good idea to avoid any pitfalls that could occur," said Boyd. "We are available to guide our small business owners through the process, and to help them achieve a smooth and painless transition."

You can contact Expert Shades and Blinds on Facebook, by calling (309) 774-4234, or by emailing kim@expertshades.com for a free, no obligation consultation.