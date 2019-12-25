A donation pool was started after staff from the Franklin Elementary School were made aware that a student and his family were struggling financially this month and won’t be celebrating Christmas.

“Everybody has those times in their life,” said Principal Brad Winter. “They were in a tough time and just needed a little bit of help.”

After unforeseen circumstances, the family that wasn’t named out of respect, had to shift their finances to cover other expenses, leaving little left for Christmas presents.

As of the date of publication, Winter said staff at Franklin as raised just over $400 in gift cards for stores in the area like Wal-Mart, Caseys, and Hy-Vee as well as some cash.

“It’s not really a program, it’s just a thing that we do when a family is in need and we help them out,” Winter said.

He added that Page and Lincoln’s staffers are also doing the same type of donation pool to help the families of students who may need a little bit of help.

“I think our schools around here are pretty good about supporting each other and the kids that go to school there,” Winter said. “Especially around the holidays, it’s nice to not stress about food and gas and those things we need.”