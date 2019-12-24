On Friday, Dec. 13, the community gathered at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, for the military service for Richard William Randolph. The Missing in America Project would like to thank the following for their assistance and support; Luke and Mark Ehrhardt (ministers), American Legion Post 403 (rifle squad), Kris Fish Kuhlmann (Taps), Simon Conway (flag bearer), Army Honor Guard, Duane Avey (pall bearer), Patriot Guard Riders, Iowa Veterans Cemetery and the patriotic members of our community.

Richard William Randolph 11/11/34-11/13/17

You Are Not Forgotten.

The purpose of the MIA Project is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations. To provide honor and respect to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.