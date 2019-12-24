On Nov. 17, Big Kahuna’s Ice Cream, Retro Candy and Soda, and Sports Memorabilia Store in Boone did a wonderful thing.

They threw a party in celebration of Mamie Doud Eisenhower’s birthday, creating a brand new sundae—Mamie’s Sundae—out of Cherry Amaretto Ice Cream and Hot Fudge, and then donating half the proceeds from the sales of that sundae to the Boone County Historical Society.

Diana Helmer, an employee of Big Kahuna’s who stars in a one-woman show about Mamie Eisenhower, came up with the idea for the Mamie Birthday Celebration.

The store owners, Roger and Jane Martin of Boone, totally endorsed the idea. Their ice cream supplier, Ashby’s Ice Cream, got into the birthday mood and donated three large cartons of the cherry amaretto ice cream for the event.

Diana came to the event dressed as Mamie Eisenhower and her husband, Tom Owens, was dressed as her Secret Service Agent.

The entire afternoon was fun, unique, and delicious; many citizens of Boone came out and supported the event, resulting in a donation of $500 from the Martins to the Historical Society on Dec. 16.

Boone County Historical Society President Jessica Stanley said, “We are grateful for Diana’s idea, the Martins’ generous donation, and the willingness of Boone’s citizens to support this fundraiser for the Society.” For more information about the Society, contact admin@BCHSIowa.org or call (515) 432-1907.

Big Kahuna’s is located on Mamie Eisenhower Avenue in West Boone and on January 1st will be changing to their winter hours, which will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bigkahunacandy/ to find out more about the store and their delicious, retro offerings and specials.