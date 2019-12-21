Nevada Middle School Principal Lisa Hartman and Assistant Principal Tony Sneiderman gave a report to the Nevada School Board on Monday about grading standards and student support in the middle school.

Hartman explained the use of a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), which involves gathering data on students’ test scores, behavior and attendance. The system is based on three categories, or tiers, that students fall into based on academic performance.

According to a chart presented by Hartman, Tier 1, which makes up 75 to 85 percent of students, is made up of students who perform at the baseline standard, and would need “Universal” support from teachers. Tier 2, about 10 percent of students, fall under “Strategic” support. Tier 3, which is about 5 percent of students and those performing at an advanced level, would require “Intensive” support according to the system.

“This is a plan to challenge students at all levels,” Hartman said.

Hartman updated the board on the school’s efforts to embrace the MTSS goals with a leadership team that meets monthly, and a data tracking system through Tableau that would track students’ test scores and behaviors, and flag students who didn’t meet the baseline standards.

Sneiderman discussed the application of Standards Based Grading (SBG) in the middle school. This would replace the traditional grading scale currently used—90 percent is an A, 80 percent is a B, and so on.

Rather than grading a student on the material completed, SBG would have teachers set standards for their courses on specific skills students were expected to have mastered.

Students are then graded on a scale from 4 to 1 rather than A to F, with 4 being an advanced level of achievement and 1 being no mastery of the skill at all. Sneiderman said the standards should appear in the PowerSchool online grade book for parents to view once the teacher has entered a grade.

“The report card should only show a standard if it’s been assessed and there’s a value placed in it,” he said.

According to Sneiderman, the SBG system is already being used in the elementary school and high school.

The board moved to sell the number six school bus at auction online. The bus is 22 years old with 218 thousand miles, and had not been used since the two new school buses were purchased.