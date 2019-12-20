It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

December 8, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 17000 block of J Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

December 9, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported. An Adel driver was traveling west in the outside lane near the 110 mile marker of Interstate 80 when her vehicle slid into the median guard wire causing her to spin and entered the north ditch backwards. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,500 and $250 to the guard rail post.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Chicago, Illinois driver was traveling near the 117 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control due to the roadway conditions and spun striking the cable barrier. The driver was taken to Mercy Main by Waukee EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $500 and $1,000 to the cable barrier.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Perry driver was traveling north on H Avenue when he lost controle due to the roadway conditions and rolled into the east ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

December 10, 2019

Driver one was traveling east on 240th St., when he was struck by driver two. Driver two attempted to cross the intersection from the stop sign on W Ave. and struck vehicle one. Driver two was transported to Methodist Hospital for medical treatment. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $8,000 and $8,000 to vehicle two.

December 11, 2019

A 37 year old female Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A 57 year old male Altoona resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 13000 block of Highway 169 when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $500.00.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 13500 block of R Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

A two vehicle accident was reported. A Belmond driver was traveling south in the 34000 block of Ute Ave., when a vehicle approached him from the opposite direction on the curve and crossed the center lien side swiping his vehicle. The second vehicle then fled the scene. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling east on W 4th St., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two, who had pulled out of the Woodward Granger High School parking lot onto W 4th St. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $2,000 and $1,500 to vehicle one.

Driver one was parked on the property at the Perry High School parking lot when the vehicle next to her driven by driver two pulled away from its parking spot, catching the door on vehicle one. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $1,000 and $499 to vehicle two.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Perry driver was traveling east on 150th St., when his tire blew out causing him to lose control. The vehicle entered the ditch then rolled over onto its roof. The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Dallas County Hospital. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A 45 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charges of theft and burglary.

A 20 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of burglary.

December 13, 2019

An 18 year old male Jefferson driver was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief and operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Old Highway 6 and K Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported. An Adel driver was traveling in the 28000 block of Highway 141 when he hit the shoulder and lost control and spun out in the ditch. The vehicle then collided and spun around on the guard rails in the median. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000 and $5,000 to the bridge.

December 14, 2019

A 43 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested in the 23000 block of 230th St., for OWI.

A 25 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested at 1912 Main St., Granger for public intoxication.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Dallas Center driver was traveling north in the 20000 block of T Ave., when he lost traction and entered the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.