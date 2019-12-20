Cory Booker in Adel

10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Adel Family Fun Center, 1526 Greene St.

The Dallas County Democrats will welcome presidential candidate Cory Booker to Adel on Friday, Dec. 20 to the Adel Family Fun Center. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and Booker will speak at 10:30 a.m. Booker will then launch his “Lead with Love” bus tour from Adel. The event is free and open to the public.

Winter Solstice Sunrise Celebration

7 - 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Hanging Rock Clock, Redfield.

Dec. 21, Winter Solstice, marks the day the southern migration of the sun and shortening day length comes to an end. Join us for a predawn bonfire and a celebration of the winter solstice sunrise. Stand at sunrise at our astronomical clock constructed with stones to meter time based on the celestial waltz of the earth and sun. Shed for a moment on this morning the pace of “cultural” time and reside in the real pace of “natural” time.

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 21 around Dallas County.

Come join DCCB and Raccoon River Watershed Association for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100 years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder in a different location in the county. We usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. It does not matter if you are a beginning or experienced birder, the day is filled with beauty and opportunities for learning. This day could help push the Dallas County Big Year to over 150 species of birds! Preregistration is required for this free program. Call 515-465-3577.

Pete Buttigieg Town Hall

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at McCreary Center, 1800 Pattee St., Perry.

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will hold a town hall in Perry on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the McCreary Center. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with Buttigieg speaking at 3 p.m.

Joe Biden in Perry

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at La Poste, 1219 Warford St., Perry.

Joe Biden, former U.S. Vice President, will be in Perry at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at La Poste. The event is free and open to the public.

Adel Community Blood Drive

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at Lincoln Savings Bank, 312 Nile Kinnick Drive S.

LifeServe Blood Center will hold a community blood drive on Dec. 23 in Adel. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Minburn Community Blood Drive

3-6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

LifeServe Blood Center will hold a community blood drive on Dec. 23 in Minburn. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.