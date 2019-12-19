U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he is approaching a potential impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate of President Donald Trump as an impartial juror — but he understands why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was a political process.

"You could just write 'I see myself as a juror where Leader McConnell sees it a little bit different,'" Grassley said in a call with Iowa reporters Wednesday. "But I think there’s some legitimacy to his point of view from the standpoint that this has been pretty much a political maneuver in the House of Representatives."

Impeachment should be conducted in a judicial — not political — manner, Grassley said, calling the impeachment process in the House very partisan, meaning the process in the Senate will look different than in previous impeachments.

"The environment here is a little different that gives some justification to what McConnell’s saying, even though I don’t see my role the same as he sees his role," Grassley said.

The House voted Wednesday to impeach the president on two articles: alleged abuse of power in withholding military aid from Ukraine to coerce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as obstruction of Congress by not providing requested documents or allowing staff testimonies.

Iowa's four U.S. representatives announced Tuesday how they planned to vote on the articles of impeachment, splitting along party lines.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said "impeachment is a political decision" Tuesday when asked whether he has concerns about his ability to be impartial during the anticipated Senate trial.

"The House made a partisan political decision to impeach," he said. "I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all."

While Grassley plans to remain impartial and look at the facts sent to the Senate by the House, politics is going to have an influence on many Senators' votes on impeachment.

No one considers Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to be impartial, Grassley said. And some of the U.S. senators running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination already had said they support impeachment — which also means they would not approach the process impartially, he said.

"If you want to accuse McConnell of having his mind kind of made up ahead of time, like I said I don’t have, then these five Democratic jurors who are going to have to sit there through this impeachment process, they’ve kind of shown that they’re not impartial jurors," Grassley said.

Grassley said that while impeachment was ongoing, he continued to work on passing multiple pieces of legislation, including a retirement security bill and a spending bill that includes a deal that will renew a biodiesel tax credit.