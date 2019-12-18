If winter break starts to feel long, don’t fear. Get out of the house from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 for the Waukee Public Library’s “Frozen” Party. And, individuals with special needs can enjoy a quiet Sensory Spaces hour from 4-5 p.m. later that day.

The library’s “Frozen” Party welcomes fans of the move to celebrate with “Frozen”-inspired crafts and games. Attendees may even meet some Arendelle royalty! Costumes are welcome at this drop-in event for all ages. No registration is required.

Later that day, the library will be open an extra hour (4-5 p.m.) to provide quiet browsing and inclusive programming for individuals of all ages with special sensory needs and their families or caregivers. This is part of the metrowide Sensory Spaces program. The library will offer a dimmed, calm room, computer availability and access to library materials. At this event, they will also have activities for fans of the movie “Frozen” and a chance to meet princesses.

Brrrr! It’s going to be frozen fun!