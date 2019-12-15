Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Kooiker, working with his team in Boone have been working to compile suggested plans to stay safe this winter season.

If you are under a winter storm warning, find shelter right awaystay off roads.

n Stay indoors and dress warmly.

n Prepare for power outages.

n Use generators outside only and away from windows.

n Listen for emergency information and alerts.

n Look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

n Check on neighbors.

Emergency alert system now available in Boone County

When severe weather threatens or an emergency situation arises, Boone County residents and visitors can now choose to be notified via phone call, text message or email.

Boone County Emergency Management has joined forces with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management to bring ALERT IOWA to Boone County. This is a system that sends out emergency or severe weather alerts to anyone who signs up.

Alerts that will be sent out include those for severe weather warnings, missing children announcements and boil orders. Severe weather warnings automatically will be sent out through the state-wide system once the National Weather Service issues the warning. Such weather-related alerts will only be sent to those in the area affected by the warning. Alerts for other emergency situations that are more localized to Boone County will be sent by either Emergency Management or through the county’s 911 dispatch center.

HOW TO STAY SAFE WHEN A WINTER STORM THREATENS

n Prepare your area’s risk for winter storms. Extreme winter weather can leave communities without utilities or other services for long periods of time.

n Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping. Learn how to keep pipes from freezing. Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups.

n Pay attention to weather reports and warnings of freezing weather and winter storms. Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

n Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Do not forget the needs of pets. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.

n Create an emergency supply kit for your car. Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks. Keep the gas tank full.

n Learn the signs of, and basic treatments for, frostbite and hypothermia.

n Stay off roads if at all possible. If trapped in your car, then stay inside.

n Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, then wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

n Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

n Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

n Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away.

n Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.