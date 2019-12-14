Tyler Williams, Extension Educator in Lancaster County, has announced that the Successful Farmer Series begin on Fridays, Jan. 10 through Feb. 14, 2020, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Extension Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln or they can be viewed on-line.

To register for the face-to-face meetings, call 402-441-7180 or register on-line at https://lancaster.unl.edu/ag.

Cost is $5 per session or $15 for all six sessions. You can pay at the door with cash or check or debit/credit payment is available for an additional fee.

CCA credits are available for certified crop advisors. Refreshments will be provided.

Attendees at last year’s series estimated a $16 per acre value gained by participating.

You can also watch sessions online free. Visit the livestreaming site at https://lancaster.unl.edu/liveevents, complete the registration form and select freeLivestream so the handouts for the session(s) to be emailed to you. You must have a valid email in order to receive the handouts.

Descriptions for the six sessions are listed below.



Jan. 10 – Energy and Agriculture

Instructors: John Hay, UNL biological systems engineering, and Roger Berry, administrator, Nebraska Ethanol Board

Sponsor: Nebraska Corn Board

Session: Ag can be a producer and consumer of energy, which has become a big piece of agricultural production and economics.

Solar, wind, biofuels, etc. all impact agricultural producers land, crop selection, marketing options and profit.

Learning more about the opportunities, pitfalls and future direction of the energy and agricultural industry may help you align your operation to be successful.



Jan. 17 – Insect and Disease

Instructors: Justin McMechan, UNL cropping systems specialist; Tamra Jackson-Ziems, UNL plant pathologist; and Amelia Breinig, assistant director, Nebraska Department of Agriculture

Sponsor: Bayer

Session: Insects and diseases are a problem to be dealt with every year.

This session will focus on pertinent insects and diseases dealt with in 2019 and the ones to be looking for in 2020.



Jan. 24 - Ag Policy and Data

Instructors: Brad Lubben, UNL ag policy specialist, and Nick Streff, regional director, USDA-NASS

Sponsor: - Climate - FieldView

Session: Agricultural policy is a difficult topic to follow and keep up with, but is even more challenging with the frequency and amount of data available to producers, traders and public policymakers at any given time.

This session will focus on ag policy updates, farm bill considerations and the ins-andouts of the USDA National Ag Statistics Service.



Jan. 31 – Soil Management

Instructors: Aaron Hird, NRCS soil health specialist; Fernanda Souza Krupek, UNL graduate research assistant and Cory Schmidt, NRCS

Sponsor: North Central SARE

Session: Managing the soil is one of the key factors in farm production, profitability and sustainability.

Creating a healthy and high-quality soil requires strategy and commitment.

This session focuses on the benefits of having a high-quality soil, beyond yield, as well as local cover crop programs and research.





Feb. 7 – Resiliency and Diversification

Instructors: Katie Kreuser, UNL Extension educator, and Craig Allen, UNL resilience scientist

Sponsor: North Central SARE

Session : If 2019 taught us anything, it is to be ready for everything.

Flooding, extreme cold, heavy snow, and flash droughts all impacted our ag system this past year.

We can’t stop these events from happening, but you can manage your system to reduce the impact and risk to losses.

This session will focus on ways to create a more resilient system and opportunities to diversify crop or livestock production and risk.



Feb. 14 – Weather and Markets

Instructors: Al Dutcher, UNL Extension ag climatologist, Doug Simon, commodity consultant, Tredas

Sponsor: Lancaster County Farm Bureau

Session: Everyone loves to talk weather and markets.

This session will feature a look at the upcoming forecast, as well as information on the latest ag markets and potential marketing strategies.