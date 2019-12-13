History prior to December 7 had many warnings. Top Japanese military and civilian diplomats had a long-standing place on Washington D. C. political scene. Many meetings resulted in little satisfaction on either side

Boone native Curtis Wilbur (Secretary of Navy) repeatedly warned congress of the Japanese Imperialism in the Pacific Rim. Congress, due to money restraints in 1939, looked on this island nation as being an ancient, backward, ignorant over-populated entity.

The opposite was true, all of the high-level Japanese representation had been educated at U.S. Universities and spoke several languages fluently with no difference in thought to the U.S. The surprise attack still had many of the Japanese diplomats in Washington. The Pacific Rim was and still is the homeland of Japan. This situation showed Japan’s desire to bring them into the 20th century. The U.S. held more than just a foothold in the Pacific won during the Spanish America War - the Philippines, American Samoa, Wake Island & Midway Atoll.

The Pearl Harbor attack was a wake-up call (the BIG OOPS) and forced the U.S. to realize it was part of the world, not just an offshoot of Europe. The next shock came when the U.S. realized all of the territories was now in the hands of the Japanese Empire. From the North Pacific to within 500 miles of Australia, the Japanese plan (code name Kiddo Buto) was taken out of the fictional Book “War in the Pacific”. This receipt made for easy planning. First knock the U.S. Pacific fleet, occupy the island and landholdings of the dominant power and take over the second dominate power England. This plan was an ideal charm, within 24 to 48 hours it was almost complete. The British fleet stopped the Japanese advancement at the Solomon Islands.

The plan had two parts, “Surprise” - this signal was one flare and the “No Surprise” signal was two flares. These were carried by Commander Mitsuo Ruchido, leader of the first wave of bombers. One flare was dropped, followed by his command “TORA, TORA, TORA (initiate hostilities) and all hell broke loose. Both Commander and Lt. Commander Shigemaru Murata, leader of the first wave of Torpedo Bombers wore red underwear and red shirts to conceal blood in case of wounds, which might demoralize the younger officers. Nothing was left to chance!

The Japanese fleet used in the attack consisted of six aircraft carriers, four battleships, one light cruiser, two heavy cruisers, nine destroyers, eight tankers, twenty-three submarines, five mini-submarines (two of which were sent to the U.S. west coast. The carriers provided enough planes to make two waves of airplane attacks during this battle. As we all know the armada carried out their plan very well. By the end of the war, all were sunk except one destroyer Ushio that was surrendered at Yokosuka Naval Base. The U.S. did make a response to all of this. There were 129 planes shot down, five mini-submarines were destroyed, one Japanese soldier was captured and 129 Japanese soldiers were killed.

But what about the 11 Japanese officers who lead the attack? Several survived the war and led eventful lives. Commander Mitsuo Fuchida was a skilled Aviation Bomber Pilot gaining combat experience over China. He is the only person that witnessed three of the most historical events in the history of this war. First, he was in the Pearl attack. Second, he witnessed the Atom Bomb dropped on Hiroshima and saw the Mushroom cloud form over his homeland. Finally, he was aboard the USS Missouri to witness the signing of surrender proclamation. He returned to civilian life, converted to Christianity and made many Evangelical tours around the Pacific plus two in the U.S. He wore a toothbrush mustache imitating Adolf Hitler whom he admired.

The second officer to survive was Minoru Genda (Tactical Planner of PH) who left the Military in 1962. He organized an elite Japanese air unit 343 Kokuta near the end of the war, an alternative to the suicidal Kamikaze units. He ran and was elected to the House of Councilors (legislative Japanese senate) and served there for many years. He died exactly 44 years to the day of the signing of the Surrender Documents (August 15, 1945) on August 15, 1989, at the age of 85.

Takijiro Onishi, noted as the Father of the Kamikaze witnessed the signing of the Surrender Documents and was a totally defeated warrior. He committed Hare Kari on August 16, 1945.

The U.S. had 130 vessels and with exceptional courage, a few escaped through the narrow channel entry. Today Pearl Harbor is home to 169 commands as proud Iowans. The USS Iowa, Queen of the 3rd fleet, carried the war back to Japan. She was in every campaign of this Island hopping war. She was in Tokyo Bay on August 15, 1945, and transported the Japanese delegation from the shore to the deck of the USS Missouri for the signing. She made the return trip with the delegation to their homeland. May God Bless all who served in this historical event.