It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

November 26, 2019

A 21 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for robbery.

A Woodward driver was traveling in the 29000 block of Highway 210 when she swerved to miss a raccoon and went into the ditch rolling onto its side. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

An Adel driver was traveling near the 116 mile marker of Interstate 80 when she struck a tool box that had fallen out of a vehicle driven by a Clearfield driver. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $5,000 and $300 to vehicle two.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 107 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 107 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

November 27, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Perry driver was traveling south on J Ave., when she lost control on the ice covered bridge. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000 and $50 to the address marker.

A 54 year old male Dexter resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of unauthorized use of credit card.

A 43 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

A 60 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for show cause- original charges of harassment.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Perry driver was traveling in the 17000 block of J Ave., when he was going over the bridge and spun out of control striking the bridge before coming to a stop in the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000 and $2,500 to the bridge.

November 29, 2019

A 57 year old female Dallas Center resident was arrested at 816 Greene St., Adel for OWI and failure to use headlamps when required.

November 30, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Sartell, MN driver was traveling east near the 113 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he reached down to pick up his cell phone and pulled the steering wheel to the left causing the vehicle to cross over the yellow line striking the cable barriers. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A 24 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested at Timberview Dr. and Nile Kinnick Dr., Adel for driving while revoked and no proof of financial liability.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the intersection of 360th and Tabor Ct. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

December 1, 2019

A 21 year old Des Moines resident was arrested at Jordan Creek Pkwy and EP True, West Des Moines for driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 36 year old male Granger resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for probation violation hearing- original charge of burglary.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 116 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

December 2, 2019

A 38 year old male Earlham resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

December 5, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of 360th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A 35 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary and prohibited acts- possession with intent.

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Perry driver was traveling south on 16th St at Willis Ave., Perry when he ran a stop sign and struck a power pole. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000 and $500 to the light pole. The driver was cited for striking fixtures upon a highway.

December 6, 2019

A 24 year old male Bondurant resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors.

December 7, 2019

A Perry driver was traveling north on Highway 169 when he swerved left and went through the grass, hitting the Minburn Freedom rock. The driver was transported to Mercy west with an ankle injury. The incident is under investigation. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $12,000 and $8,100 to the rock and the lighting.